The Afghanistan Alive Project is a voluntary one which explores and celebrates Afghanistan’s unique identity. Originally, we published a monthly printed magazine but have now temporarily amalgamated it with the free weekly Kabul-e-News.

Kabul-e-News magazine includes the week’s news, articles about Afghanistan’s people, history, culture, religion and achievements. Whilst publishing the week’s news, we also present the positive aspects of Afghanistan. It is forwarded as an email and can also be viewed online. With a circulation of more than 8,000 email addresses, Kabul-e-News is read by thousands of people every week – both inside Afghanistan and around the world.

Afghanistan really is alive and is developing in areas of education, business, construction, housing, community services and culture. It has a rich history. And a lot of that history needs to be backed up.

The Afghanistan Alive Project aims to show Afghanistan as it really is today. It also celebrates all that is great and unique about Afghanistan, its people and resources.